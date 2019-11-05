UrduPoint.com
Children Among Nine Members Of Mormon Family Killed In Northern Mexico - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) At least nine members of a Mormon family, including six children, have been massacred in a shooting in northern Mexico, local media reported on Tuesday.

The attack took place near Rancho La Mora on the border between the Mexican states of Sonora and Chihuahua on Monday, El Heraldo newspaper said. Seventeen members of the LeBaron family, who were part of the Mormon community that came to Mexico decades ago, were heading to a wedding in a three-car caravan when they were ambushed by unknown gunmen.

According to the newspaper, some of the victims, if not all of them, might have been dual US-Mexican nationals.

The perpetrators reportedly stole two cars and kidnapped the 12 people who were inside.

The police and military are actively participating in a search and rescue operation. The motives of the assailants are still unknown.

The victims are the descendant of the notorious Ervil LeBaron, the leader of a polygamous Mormon group in the 1970-80s who was known for killing his opponents. He had at least 13 wives, some of whom he married when they were underage, who were also involved in the murders.

