Children Among Russians Who Got Into Bus Accident In Dominican Republic - Russian Embassy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 06:30 AM

Children Among Russians Who Got Into Bus Accident in Dominican Republic - Russian Embassy

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) There were several children among the Russian tourists, who were traveling on the bus that overturned in the Dominican Republic, Mikhail Evdokimov, the head of the Punta Cana office of the Russian Embassy told Sputnik on Wednesday.

According to Evdokimov, almost all of the Russians injured in the bus accident are from Moscow. There were anywhere between three and nine children among the Russian tourists who were on the bus, Evdokimov told Sputnik.

He added that one of the Russian women had to get both arms amputated after the bus crash.

A spokesperson of the Russian Anex Tour operator told Sputnik on Wednesday that there were several people in serious condition among those injured in the accident.

"Several people are in a 'more serious' condition, they have been sent to a clinic in [the capital] Santo Domingo, but there are no victims in critical condition among them," the spokesperson said when contacted via the hotline, adding that some people have already been discharged from the hospital.

