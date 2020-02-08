UrduPoint.com
Children Among Seven People Killed In Fire In Mississippi State - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 08:50 PM

Children Among Seven People Killed in Fire in Mississippi State - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) Six children and their mother were killed in a fire in the city of Clinton in the US state of Mississippi, local broadcaster WLBT reported on Sunday.

According to the broadcaster the fire occurred in a single-family house at around 00.

30 local time (06.30 GMT).

People aged one to 33 were killed in the fire, Clinton Fire Chief Jeff Blackledge told journalists.

According to the broadcaster, the father of the family was injured, and he was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is yet unknown, while the investigation is underway.

