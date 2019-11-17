Children Among Six People Injured in Car Blast in Western Afghanistan

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) At least six people, including three children, were injured in a car explosion in the city of Herat in western Afghanistan early Sunday, a civilian source told Sputnik.

The victims were transported to a local hospital, the source added.

The blast was caused by a magnetic mine, according to police spokesman Abdul Ahad Wali Zada.

Meanwhile, another bomb blast rocked a local market in Mazar Sharif city in Balkh province in the north of the country on Saturday evening. At least one child was injured in the explosion.