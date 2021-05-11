KAZAN/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Unidentified people opened fire in Russia's Kazan in the vicinity of a school, a source in local law enforcement agencies told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Shooting was heard near a school on Fayzi street, we are making effort to find out what happened," the source said.

A source in the local emergency services told Sputnik that children were being evacuated from the school.