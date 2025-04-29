Children Dive Into A Riot Of Colours And Creativity At SCRF 2025
Ijaz Ahmad Published April 29, 2025 | 12:01 AM
Sharjah: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28 April, 2025)
The 16th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF) is in full swing, and its vibrant workshops are proving a magnet for creativity, laughter, and boundless self-expression.
Nowhere was this more apparent than at the Bucket Hat workshop—a joyful haven where children aged six and above were invited to turn simple white cotton hats into a kaleidoscope of personal expression.
There’s no template or fixed method here,” explained Laurianne Mathis, the French artist and instructor brought in by Nomad Workshops.
“We simply give the children paints, brushes, felt pens, glue, and pom-poms, and let them lead the way. It’s about letting their ideas flow—without boundaries or rules.”
The results were as varied as the children themselves.
Ten-year-old Maria Bayaa, for instance, reached for a set of felt pens to draw pink heart motifs across her hat, while her 11-year-old sister, Talia, chose to paint the broad rim in a striking solid purple.
“We have different tastes,” Talia reflected, looking admiringly at her own handiwork and her sister’s. “Maybe we’ll collaborate when we grow up and become fashion designers.”
It is precisely this kind of creative freedom and cross-cultural exchange that has come to define SCRF.
Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), this year’s edition boasts more than 600 immersive workshops and activities—all centred around the theme ‘Dive into Books.’ The festival’s expansive programme reaches far beyond traditional reading, blending science, technology, art, and literature to transform learning into a multi-sensory adventure.
With every corner of Expo Centre Sharjah buzzing with interactive sessions, live performances, and hands-on experiences, SCRF is a testament to Sharjah’s growing reputation as a regional powerhouse for cultural and educational innovation
