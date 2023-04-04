Children Evacuated From Conflict Zone to Russia May Learn Ukrainian If Possible - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Children who were evacuated to Russia amid the military operation in Ukraine will learn the Russian language, but they will also be able to learn Ukrainian if their school provides them with this opportunity, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova said on Tuesday.

"Our state language is Russian. Of course, they (the children) will, first of all, learn Russian. However, they have an opportunity to choose the Ukrainian language due to their national identity and, provided their school can grant them this opportunity, they will of course further learn Ukrainian," Lvova-Belova said at a press conference in the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Legal representatives of the evacuated children will decide whether or not the children will return to their home cities after the military activities stop, she said.

The heads of the former Ukrainian territories that were incorporated into Russia last fall will make that decision for the children who are in social care institutions, Lvova-Belova added.

On March 17, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Lvova-Belova and Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing them of "unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation." The Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case against the prosecutor and judges of the ICC, saying that the charges against the Russian president and the Russian children's rights advocate were illegal. Russia does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC.