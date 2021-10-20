UrduPoint.com

Children In Central Sahel Conflict Zones Face Risk Of Recruitment By Armed Groups -Charity

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 11:48 PM

Children in Central Sahel Conflict Zones Face Risk of Recruitment by Armed Groups -Charity

Children in conflict zones in the Central Sahel region, including Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, are facing a higher risk of recruitment by local armed groups following the closure of thousands of schools in the past two years due to escalating violence and the COVID-19 pandemic, the international humanitarian organization for children, Save the Children, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Children in conflict zones in the Central Sahel region, including Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, are facing a higher risk of recruitment by local armed groups following the closure of thousands of schools in the past two years due to escalating violence and the COVID-19 pandemic, the international humanitarian organization for children, Save the Children, said on Wednesday.

"Children living in conflict zones in the Central Sahel region across Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger are facing a greater risk of illegal recruitment by non-state armed groups on a drive to attract young people after thousands of schools closed in the past two years due to increasing violence and COVID-19," the humanitarian organization said in a press release.

Save the Children noted that there is "a growing number of factors in the Central Sahel region driving children into conflict at an alarming rate, including a new deliberate and calculated recruitment strategy by non-state armed groups, including extremist groups, in the three countries."

The organization condemned the involvement of children in conflict as "a grave violation of children's rights and international humanitarian law."

Over the past three years, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger have seen a surge in armed violence, as a result of which over 1.4 million people more than half of whom are under 15 have been displaced in the region.

Related Topics

Young Mali Burkina Faso Niger Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee reviews ..

Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee reviews infrastructure development, te ..

5 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed tours 41st edition of GITEX GLO ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed tours 41st edition of GITEX GLOBAL x Ai Everything

5 minutes ago
 Shortlisted artists for Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here ..

Shortlisted artists for Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2021 and The Richard Mille Art ..

20 minutes ago
 US House Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Make Human Ri ..

US House Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Make Human Rights 'Integral Part' of Arms S ..

2 minutes ago
 UK Health Minister Warns COVID-19 Cases Could Rise ..

UK Health Minister Warns COVID-19 Cases Could Rise to 100,000 a Day

2 minutes ago
 Culture secy visits SLA, expresses satisfaction on ..

Culture secy visits SLA, expresses satisfaction on performance

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.