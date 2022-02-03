Children in England Struggling to Access Drug Addiction Treatment Services - Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Record low numbers of children are able to access services that help treat drug and alcohol addiction in England due to the double whammy of drastic funding cuts and the COVID-19 pandemic, the Royal College of Psychiatrists said on Thursday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Record low numbers of children are able to access services that help treat drug and alcohol addiction in England due to the double whammy of drastic funding cuts and the COVID-19 pandemic, the Royal College of Psychiatrists said on Thursday.

According to the report based on data from the National Drug Treatment Monitoring System (NDTMS), in 2020/21, just over 11,000 children received treatment, which is a drop of 23% on the previous year and "the sharpest annual fall since records began."

"Children and their families up and down the country are having their lives blighted by drug and alcohol use due to drastic cuts, workforce shortages, and the impact of the pandemic," psychiatrist Emily Finch was quoted as saying.

The specialist also urged the government to urgently deliver on its promise to fund drug services after a funding analysis found that spending on youth addiction services has been slashed by 41 per cent across England since 2013, with some regions such as West Midlands seeing cuts as high as 61 percent.

The data on youth substance misuse treatment from the NDTMS shows that the vast majority of children in treatment (89% or 9,832) have a problem with cannabis and 41% (4,459) have problem with alcohol. Some 12% (1,333) are struggling with ecstasy use while 9% (976) reported a problem with powder cocaine.