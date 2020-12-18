UrduPoint.com
Children, Lost In Caves Near Moscow, Found Alive, Feel Well - Emergency Services

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Children who were lost in the Syany caves in Moscow Region's Domodedovo, were found, a spokesperson for the regional emergency services told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, 10 orienteering athletes, including eight children, were lost in the Syany caves.

They hadn't been in touch since morning.

"They were found and taken out," the spokesperson said.

The Moscow Region's branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry confirmed it.

"Everyone is out, alive and well," it said.

