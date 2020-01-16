Children of foreign IS jihadists must be repatriated: UN

UrduPoint.com
UN investigators on Thursday called for thousands of children of militants who fought for the Islamic State group to be repatriated from Syria

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :UN investigators on Thursday called for thousands of children of militants who fought for the Islamic State group to be repatriated from Syria.

The UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria said in a report that the children were in a "particularly precarious" situation since they often lacked official papers.

"This, in turn, jeopardises their rights to a nationality, hinders family reunification processes and puts them at a higher risk of exploitation and abuse," the report said.

The UN says around 28,000 children of foreign fighters are living in Syrian camps -- 20,000 of them from Iraq.

Thousands more are believed to be held in prisons, where teenage children are being detained alongside adults.

Commission chair Paulo Pinheiro said the detention of children with adults was "a terrible violation", urging the relevant governments to take action to stop this.

"All this delay in not taking these children from these prisons is outrageous. It's ascandal," he said.

