Children Of Russian Expats From 48 Countries To Visit Moscow Next Week- Cooperation Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 07:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2021) Seven hundred children of Russian expats from 48 countries will visit Moscow next week at the invitation of the Russian agency for international humanitarian cooperation, Rossotrudnichestvo, as part of the "Hello, Russia!" program for young talents, the agency said.

"Young people from 48 countries across the globe will arrive in Moscow on August 9 at the invitation of Rossotrudnichestvo. Once every year, the "Hello, Russia!" program traditionally gathers children of our compatriots aged 14 to 19 ” the winners of competitions on Russian history, culture and language," the agency said in a statement.

The seven-day program of the visit will include meetings with young Russian scientists, theatrical performances, concerts, trips to historic and cultural landmarks around Moscow and the Moscow Region. The closing event will be a ball directed by choreographer Gediminas Taranda.

Rossotrudnichestvo is a Russian state agency responsible for the promotion of international humanitarian cooperation. It has 97 offices in 80 countries.

