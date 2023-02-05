UrduPoint.com

Children Suffer From Ukrainian Troops' Indiscriminate Mining - Snihurivka Administration

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2023 | 05:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2023) Ukrainian troops randomly mine the territory of the Snihurivka district in the Kherson region, which poses severe risks for civilians, including children, Yuriy Barbashov, the head of the Snihurivka district administration, told Sputnik.

"Country roads are mined, and people who are trying to use them to get to their villages get harmed.

Recently there was an explosion - children were hurt, a family was hurt. That is, it is simply impossible to travel along country roads," Barbashov said.

He emphasized that "indiscriminate mining" has been carried out by Ukrainian troops both in the Snihurivka area and in parts of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR).

"That is, for many tens of kilometers inland from the line of demarcation to the west, Ukrainian troops randomly mined the territory," Barbashov told Sputnik.

