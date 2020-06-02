UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Children Suffered Highest Mortality Rates Among Soviet Laborers In Nazi Germany -Historian

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 01:31 AM

Children Suffered Highest Mortality Rates Among Soviet Laborers in Nazi Germany -Historian

The majority of deaths among Soviet prisoners driven by the Nazis to work in Germany and housed in inhumane conditions were children and teenagers, Elena Malysheva, the dean of the Faculty of Archival Affairs at the Russian State University for the Humanities' Institute of History and Archives, told Sputnik on Monday, on the International Day for Protection of Children

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) The majority of deaths among Soviet prisoners driven by the Nazis to work in Germany and housed in inhumane conditions were children and teenagers, Elena Malysheva, the dean of the Faculty of Archival Affairs at the Russian State University for the Humanities' Institute of History and Archives, told Sputnik on Monday, on the International Day for Protection of Children.

Malysheva is a part of a Russian working group on preserving the memory of the Nazi war crimes during the Second World War.

"In Hitlerite bondage, the child mortality was especially high, simply gargantuan. As we see in archival documents, kept, for example, in the Oryol region's state archive, less than a fourth of the taken children and teenagers have returned to their motherland from the German forced labor camps.

However, we get the same picture in other regions of our country," the historian, specializing in the Nazi crimes against childhood, said.

The Oryol archive sheds light on the inhumane conditions of Soviet captured workers in Germany.

"They all worked for 12, 14, 16, [or] 18 hours a day, receiving 150, 200, [or] 300 grams [5.2, 7, and 10.5 ounces] of surrogate bread and one liter [0.2 US liquid gallon] of bullion [made of] beetroot, potato, and various leftovers ... lived in camps, dirty wet barracks, animal houses," one Soviet communist party memorandum reads.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has designated 2020 as the year of memory and glory to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in WWII.

Related Topics

Russia German Germany Bullion Vladimir Putin Same 2020 World War All From

Recent Stories

Loyal Emiratis are capable of defending our soil: ..

1 hour ago

UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment rev ..

1 hour ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to over 1 ..

2 hours ago

DME August Oman Crude trades above $40 per barrel ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Executive Council ..

3 hours ago

UAE stock exchanges close in green Monday

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.