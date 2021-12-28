UrduPoint.com

Children Whose Parents Smoke 4 Times As Likely To Take Up Habit - Study

Tue 28th December 2021

Teenagers whose parents or caregivers smoked are four times as likely to have taken up smoking, a new anti-smoking campaign launched on Tuesday by the UK government said

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Teenagers whose parents or caregivers smoked are four times as likely to have taken up smoking, a new anti-smoking campaign launched on Tuesday by the UK government said.

The Better Health Smoke Free initiative highlights recent research showing the impact adult smokers have on younger people, with analysis finding that some 4.9% of young teenagers who grow up with a smoking caregiver also smoke regularly, against just 1.2% for those whose caregiver does not smoke.

The campaign includes a film in which health experts discuss the link between adult smoking and the likelihood of children in their household becoming smokers.

"We know that many people make a quit attempt in January, and while there are so many good reasons to stop smoking for yourself, we hope that this new campaign - by highlighting the inter-generational smoking link with parents influencing their children - will be the added motivation many need to ditch the cigarettes for good this year," health undersecretary Maggie Throup is quoted as saying.

The campaign comes as the most recent data from the Office for National Statistics shows that one in eight adults in England still smokes.

According to researchers, the COVID-19 pandemic also paints a complex picture of smoking patterns, with high rates of quitting but also high levels of relapse and signs of a rise in smoking rates among younger adults.

