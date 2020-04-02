UrduPoint.com
Chile Agrees Extradition To France Of Accused In Japanese Student Murder: Court

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 11:02 PM

The Supreme Court in Santiago on Thursday agreed to hand over to France a Chilean man accused of killing a Japanese student

Santiago, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court in Santiago on Thursday agreed to hand over to France a Chilean man accused of killing a Japanese student.

French investigators had requested the extradition of Nicolas Zepeda, 28, who is suspected of murdering his Japanese ex-girlfriend in the eastern French city of Besancon in 2016.

"The request for passive extradition presented by the French Republic regarding the Chilean citizen Nicolas Zepeda is accepted," Supreme Court judge Jorge Dahm said in a ruling.

