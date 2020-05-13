Chile Announces 'Total Quarantine' in Capital Region After Coronavirus Infections Spike

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The Chilean government will put the capital region into a week-long lockdown to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, Health Minister Jaime Manalich announced on Wednesday.

"Greater Santiago, all communes of the Santiago province will be put into total quarantine... starting on Friday, May 15, at 10 p.m. [02:00 GMT Saturday]," he said.

The region saw a 72 percent spike in the number of cases in the past 24 hours. Official figures show that 2,256 people have tested positive in Santiago since Tuesday, bringing the total to 24,965. The country has so far confirmed 34,381 cases of infection and 346 virus-related deaths.

Chilean media have reported that the administration of President Sebastian Pinera ordered a mandatory 14-day quarantine for pool reporters after a cameraman caught the virus. The Cooperativa radio said La Moneda palace was being disinfected.