UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chile Announces 'Total Quarantine' In Capital Region After Coronavirus Infections Spike

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 10:40 PM

Chile Announces 'Total Quarantine' in Capital Region After Coronavirus Infections Spike

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The Chilean government will put the capital region into a week-long lockdown to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, Health Minister Jaime Manalich announced on Wednesday.

"Greater Santiago, all communes of the Santiago province will be put into total quarantine... starting on Friday, May 15, at 10 p.m. [02:00 GMT Saturday]," he said.

The region saw a 72 percent spike in the number of cases in the past 24 hours. Official figures show that 2,256 people have tested positive in Santiago since Tuesday, bringing the total to 24,965. The country has so far confirmed 34,381 cases of infection and 346 virus-related deaths.

Chilean media have reported that the administration of President Sebastian Pinera ordered a mandatory 14-day quarantine for pool reporters after a cameraman caught the virus. The Cooperativa radio said La Moneda palace was being disinfected.

Related Topics

Santiago May Media All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler helps mother of seven-year-old boy retur ..

58 seconds ago

UAE,Turkmenistan discuss strengthening cooperation ..

16 minutes ago

Communities will enjoy close family ties, socially ..

31 minutes ago

Successful distance learning for 1.2 million stude ..

31 minutes ago

National Bonds donates AED700,000 to &#039;Communi ..

31 minutes ago

Under-Secretary of MoHAP visits COVID-19 field hos ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.