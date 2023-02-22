UrduPoint.com

Chile, Argentina Ready To Issue Passports To Nicaraguans Stripped Of Nationality

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2023 | 06:10 AM

Chile, Argentina Ready to Issue Passports to Nicaraguans Stripped of Nationality

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The authorities of Argentina and Chile stand ready to issue to grant citizenship to Nicaraguans accused of state treason and stripped of their nationality in Nicaragua, according to the countries' officials.

"The government of Argentina is ready to grant Argentine citizenship to Sergio Ramirez, Gioconda Belli, and all those suffering from what is happening in Nicaragua," Argentine presidential spokesperson Gabriela Cerruti said in a tweet.

The Chilean Foreign Ministry published a similar statement saying it would provide over 300 Nicaraguans with the possibility to live in Chile.

"In view of the recent decision of the Nicaraguan authorities to deprive more than 300 people of the opposition of their citizenship and political rights, the Chilean government will take the necessary measures to offer them adequate international protection, which will allow them to reside in the country and obtain Chilean citizenship," the ministry said on the website.

Last week, media reported that a Nicaraguan accused 94 people of state treason and stripped them of the country's citizenship.

In early February, Nicaragua released 222 political prisoners, including political and business leaders, journalists, civil society representatives, and students, accused of threatening the sovereignty and independence of the state, inciting violence and terrorism. All those people have been stripped of their rights, declared traitors of the state, stripped of their nationality, and sent to the United States.

Washington welcomed the release of political prisoners in Nicaragua, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last Thursday, adding that the release marks a constructive step toward addressing human rights abuses in Nicaragua and opens the door to further dialogue between the US and Nicaragua regarding "issues of concern."

