Chile Begins Mass Vaccination Campaign Against COVID-19 - President

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign began in Chile on Wednesday, with the first shot administered to a 93-year-old woman, President Sebastian Pinera said.

"Today we began the mass vaccination campaign in our country to protect our citizens from the threats posed by the coronavirus," Pinera said, as quoted in a press release on the Chilean government's website.

In a Twitter post, the president specified that vaccines will be available for distribution in 1,400 stations across 16 Chilean regions.

Seniors aged 90 and older will be the first to get inoculated. Ernestina Godoy, 93, became the first recipient of the vaccine. Pinera shared her image on Twitter and invited everyone to follow her suit.

Last week, Chile began receiving COVID-19 vaccines from Chinese state-run facility Sinovac. The Chilean regulators have also approved the vaccine developed by UK company AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.