Chile Begins Vaccination Campaign to Curb Monkeypox

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Chile's health ministry announced the start of a vaccination campaign on Wednesday to rein in monkeypox after 1,031 people in this South American country contracted the viral disease.

"Health authorities begin vaccination against monkeypox, the first stage of which is aimed at the close contacts of the confirmed cases and those at risk of developing a serious disease," the ministry said.

Undersecretary for Health Cristobal Cuadrado said that the small Andean nation had enough vaccine doses to last it until the end of 2023. Bavarian Nordic's two-dose drug has been proven to be 85% effective against the virus.