UrduPoint.com

Chile Busts Int'l Crime Ring Suspected Of Smuggling Haitian Migrants' Children - Interpol

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 10:11 PM

Chile Busts Int'l Crime Ring Suspected of Smuggling Haitian Migrants' Children - Interpol

Nine members of an international crime group were arrested by Chile's police on suspicion of smuggling over a thousand Haitian migrants from Chile to Mexico and the United States, Interpol said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) Nine members of an international crime group were arrested by Chile's police on suspicion of smuggling over a thousand Haitian migrants from Chile to Mexico and the United States, Interpol said on Monday.

The suspects, from Chile, Venezuela, Peru, Haiti and Paraguay, were arrested on Wednesday in the Chilean city of Arica near the Peruvian border. All have been charged with unlawful association and human trafficking.

"An operation codenamed 'Frontera Norte' has allowed Chile's Criminal Investigations Police (Policía de Investigaciones - PDI) to arrest nine suspected members of a migrant smuggling ring following an investigation supported by INTERPOL and law enforcement across South and Central America," the agency stated.

The investigation has so far identified 267 Chilean minors aged six or under, all children of Haitian migrants, who were smuggled to the US from Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico, Nicaragua and Panama.

The investigation was launched in January 2020, when the Chilean police began receiving information on an increasing flow of children of Haitian migrants crossing the Peruvian border.

Chile requested data from Interpol to access information on migrant smuggling and human trafficking possessed by countries in Central and South America and the Caribbean. Based on that data, Chilean investigators figured out the precise number of children smuggled and, eventually, dismantled the network.

Related Topics

Police Arica Guatemala Frontera Panama Paraguay Peru Chile United States Costa Rica Mexico Venezuela Haiti January Border Criminals 2020 All From

Recent Stories

CEO of ADNOC receives ‘Energy Executive of the Y ..

CEO of ADNOC receives ‘Energy Executive of the Year&#039; Award

28 minutes ago
 US Should Deal With Domestic Tax Havens Instead of ..

US Should Deal With Domestic Tax Havens Instead of Those in Other Countries - EU ..

2 minutes ago
 Biden Says White House 'Looking at' Pandora Papers ..

Biden Says White House 'Looking at' Pandora Papers Leak

2 minutes ago
 Facebook Family of Services Experience Spike in Re ..

Facebook Family of Services Experience Spike in Reported Outages

2 minutes ago
 DHO directs to close IMCG on reporting 3 COVID-19 ..

DHO directs to close IMCG on reporting 3 COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab for accelerating work on dev ..

Chief Minister Punjab for accelerating work on development projects

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.