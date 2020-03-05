Chile Confirms 3rd Case of COVID-19 - Ministry of Health

(@FahadShabbir)

SANTIAGO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The Chilean Ministry of Health has confirmed the third case of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.

"This is a 56-year-old man, resident of the metropolitan region, who traveled across Europe and among others visited northern Italy," the ministry said in a statement on late Wednesday.

The patient is in a normal condition and remains at home under medical supervision.

More than 95,000 people worldwide have been infected with the novel strain of the coronavirus, the vast majority of them in China that is an epicenter of the epidemic. More than 3,200 people have died, but over 51,000 have recovered after the treatment.

Italy is facing one of the biggest outbreaks of the COVID-19, with more than 3,000 people having been infected and over 100 having died.