Chile Continues Preparations to Host APEC Summit in November Despite Protests - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Despite the ongoing protests, Chile continues to prepare for the APEC summit scheduled to be held in Santiago on November 16-17, La Tercera newspaper reported on Thursday, citing Chilean Foreign Minister Teodoro Ribera.

According to the minister, he contacted representatives of 21 countries who will participate in the forum, and no one expressed doubts about their visit.

In addition, Chile continues to prepare for the COP25 climate conference, which will be held in the country in early December and to which dozens of states are invited.

Chile has been marred in public unrest since October 6, when the authorities increased subway fares. What started as peaceful public demonstrations, turned into violent rallies, clashes with law enforcement and public unrest.

The country's authorities proposed a series of measures to calm the population a bit, promising to allocate $1.2 billion to solve social problems. However, the residents of Santiago interviewed by Sputnik consider the measures insufficient.