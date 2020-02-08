UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chile Declares National Health Emergency Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 01:20 AM

Chile Declares National Health Emergency Over Coronavirus Outbreak

SANTIAGO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) Chilean Health Minister Jaime Manalich declared a nationwide health emergency on Friday to stop the new strain of coronavirus from slipping into the country.

"We have already signed a decree declaring an emergency over the new type of coronavirus...

We will make every effort to detect [possible] cases and stop the epidemic from spreading across Chile," Manalich told reporters.

More than 20 countries have reported infections since the virus emerged in China last December, but South America has so far avoided the spread. The virus, which may cause severe respiratory illness, has sickened over 31,000 people globally and killed over 600.

Related Topics

China Chile May December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends wedding ceremony

36 minutes ago

Poor visibility warning

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Emirati citizen Abdul Jal ..

2 hours ago

Russian sisters separated during WWII reunited aft ..

2 hours ago

Steps being taken to introduce affordable electric ..

2 hours ago

Trump Official to Coordinate With SOUTHCOM Civilia ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.