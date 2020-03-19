Chile Declares Quarantine on Easter Island Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The Chilean authorities have declared a quarantine on Easter Island, a popular tourist destination in southeastern Pacific Ocean, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Health Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"The quarantine is declared on Easter Island. This is a preventive measure," the statement read.

Chile has so far confirmed 342 coronavirus cases, with 19 patients currently in the hospital.

Easter Island, which was named a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1995, is most famous for its moai ” monumental statues created by the early Rapa Nui people.