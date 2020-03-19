UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chile Declares Quarantine On Easter Island Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 08:20 PM

Chile Declares Quarantine on Easter Island Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The Chilean authorities have declared a quarantine on Easter Island, a popular tourist destination in southeastern Pacific Ocean, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Health Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"The quarantine is declared on Easter Island. This is a preventive measure," the statement read.

Chile has so far confirmed 342 coronavirus cases, with 19 patients currently in the hospital.

Easter Island, which was named a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1995, is most famous for its moai ” monumental statues created by the early Rapa Nui people.

Related Topics

World Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE facilitates evacuation of South Korean nationa ..

23 minutes ago

RAK Crown Prince issues resolution relating to rem ..

1 hour ago

PTA Supporting National Efforts in Fight against C ..

1 hour ago

PSL prize amount should be used as relief fund in ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi scores 7.72 points in happiness index

2 hours ago

PSL 2020 provides batting talent to Pakistan: Rami ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.