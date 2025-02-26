Open Menu

Chile Declares State Of Emergency After Massive Blackout

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2025 | 09:20 AM

Santiago, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Chile on Tuesday declared a state of emergency and curfew across much of the country, including the capital Santiago, following a massive, rare blackout that left millions without power.

The worst blackout in the country in well over a decade caused transport chaos in the capital Santiago, where thousands of people were evacuated from the metro and people jostled to board overflowing buses.

In an address to the nation Tuesday evening, President Gabriel Boric said he was activating "a state of emergency due to a catastrophe" to guarantee national security.

He announced a curfew from 10 pm Tuesday until 6 am Wednesday.

The outage affected an area stretching all the way from Arica in the long, narrow South American country's north to Los Lagos in the south, according to the Senapred disaster response agency -- an area home to over 90 percent of Chile's population of 20 million people.

