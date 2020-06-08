Chile Designates 653 Deaths as Potential COVID-19 Fatalities - Health Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Chile has potentially increased by 653 following a revision of the counting method and corresponding databases, Health Minister Jaime Manalich said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Chile has potentially increased by 653 following a revision of the counting method and corresponding databases, Health Minister Jaime Manalich said.

The minister said during a press briefing on Sunday that the databases of the deceased, certified by the civil registry, had been reviewed along with data from laboratories performing Polymerase chain reaction tests, which are used to detect COVID-19.

"This led us to the necessity to recognize, in accordance with the definitions created by the Pan American Health Organization and the World Health Organization ... an additional number of 653 deceased persons as possible COVID-associated fatalities," Manalich added, meaning people who have died without being tested for the coronavirus, but showed symptoms.

Chile has confirmed a total of 134,150 cases, with a death toll of 2,190.