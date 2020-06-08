UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chile Designates 653 Deaths As Potential COVID-19 Fatalities - Health Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 03:25 PM

Chile Designates 653 Deaths as Potential COVID-19 Fatalities - Health Minister

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Chile has potentially increased by 653 following a revision of the counting method and corresponding databases, Health Minister Jaime Manalich said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Chile has potentially increased by 653 following a revision of the counting method and corresponding databases, Health Minister Jaime Manalich said.

The minister said during a press briefing on Sunday that the databases of the deceased, certified by the civil registry, had been reviewed along with data from laboratories performing Polymerase chain reaction tests, which are used to detect COVID-19.

"This led us to the necessity to recognize, in accordance with the definitions created by the Pan American Health Organization and the World Health Organization ... an additional number of 653 deceased persons as possible COVID-associated fatalities," Manalich added, meaning people who have died without being tested for the coronavirus, but showed symptoms.

Chile has confirmed a total of 134,150 cases, with a death toll of 2,190.

Related Topics

World Died Chile Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US dollar gains Rs0.20 value against rupee

29 seconds ago

Shaniera Akram once again asks people to stay at h ..

12 minutes ago

Kuwait announces 1,037 new COVID-19 recoveries

45 minutes ago

Two NYU Abu Dhabi graduates awarded Yenching Schol ..

45 minutes ago

Four drug traffickers arrested in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

Released Iranian-American Doctor Rejects 'Unfair' ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.