UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chile Enjoys 2nd Day Without Protest-Related Looting, Attacks On Police - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 09:59 PM

Chile Enjoys 2nd Day Without Protest-Related Looting, Attacks on Police - Reports

The Chilean Interior Ministry has announced that the country has now gone two consecutive days without attacks on police stations or looting, the Chilean 24 Horas channel reported on Monday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) The Chilean Interior Ministry has announced that the country has now gone two consecutive days without attacks on police stations or looting, the Chilean 24 Horas channel reported on Monday.

Chile has been mired in public unrest since the authorities increased subway fares on October 6.

What started as peaceful public demonstrations soon grew into violent rallies, and clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement.

According to the news outlet, the ministry has not registered any serious incidents, much less damage to public or private property, in two days.

In November, the government and the opposition reached an agreement regarding constitutional reform that will take effect in April.

The current constitution was adopted in the latter half of the 20th century during the rule of Augusto Pinochet, and does not guarantee due access to education and healthcare.

Related Topics

Century Police Interior Ministry Education April October November Government Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE is keen on supporting global efforts to promot ..

15 seconds ago

&#039;World is witnessing a new phase of political ..

15 minutes ago

Normandy Four Leaders' Meeting Starts in Elysee Pa ..

1 minute ago

Santiago Action Plan Linking Climate Concerns to M ..

1 minute ago

WEEGS 2019 begins tomorrow in Sharjah

30 minutes ago

Baba Bhit island jetty to be build at cost of Rs 2 ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.