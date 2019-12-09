Chile Enjoys 2nd Day Without Protest-Related Looting, Attacks on Police - Reports

The Chilean Interior Ministry has announced that the country has now gone two consecutive days without attacks on police stations or looting, the Chilean 24 Horas channel reported on Monday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) The Chilean Interior Ministry has announced that the country has now gone two consecutive days without attacks on police stations or looting, the Chilean 24 Horas channel reported on Monday.

Chile has been mired in public unrest since the authorities increased subway fares on October 6.

What started as peaceful public demonstrations soon grew into violent rallies, and clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement.

According to the news outlet, the ministry has not registered any serious incidents, much less damage to public or private property, in two days.

In November, the government and the opposition reached an agreement regarding constitutional reform that will take effect in April.

The current constitution was adopted in the latter half of the 20th century during the rule of Augusto Pinochet, and does not guarantee due access to education and healthcare.