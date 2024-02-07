Open Menu

Chile Ex-president Pinera Dies In Helicopter Crash, Aged 74

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2024 | 09:20 AM

Santiago, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Chile's former president Sebastian Pinera, a billionaire tycoon who twice held the South American nation's top job, died Tuesday in a helicopter crash, his office said in a statement.

The 74-year-old Pinera often flew himself around in his helicopter, and was a former shareholder in the country's national airline, with stakes in television and football, among other businesses.

The crash took place in Lago Ranco, a lake district some 920 kilometers (570 miles) south of Santiago, where Pinera spent vacations with his children and grandchildren.

"It is with deep regret that we announce the death of the former president of the Republic of Chile," his office said in a statement.

Three other people who had been in the helicopter survived the crash.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wrote on X that he was "surprised and saddened" by Pinera's death.

"We got along, we worked to strengthen the relationship between our countries and we always had a good dialogue, when we were both presidents, and also when we weren't."

Pinera served two non-consecutive terms in office, between 2010 and 2014 and again from 2018 to 2022.

