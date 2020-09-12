Chile Extends Coronavirus-Related State of Catastrophe for 90 Days - Presidential Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) Chilean President Sebastian Pinera has decided to extend the country's coronavirus-related state of catastrophe for 90 days, the presidential office said.

The state of catastrophe over the COVID-19 pandemic was declared by Chile on March 18. Earlier this month, the country prolonged it until September 25.

"The presidential office says that it was decided to prolong the state of catastrophe over the national disaster in Chile for 90 days," the office said in a statement on late Friday.

The government may cancel the state of catastrophe in case of the improvement of the epidemiological situation.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 28.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 911,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Chiles has confirmed more than 430,000 coronavirus cases so far, with over 11,800 fatalities.