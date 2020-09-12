UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chile Extends Coronavirus-Related State Of Catastrophe For 90 Days - Presidential Office

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 04:00 AM

Chile Extends Coronavirus-Related State of Catastrophe for 90 Days - Presidential Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) Chilean President Sebastian Pinera has decided to extend the country's coronavirus-related state of catastrophe for 90 days, the presidential office said.

The state of catastrophe over the COVID-19 pandemic was declared by Chile on March 18. Earlier this month, the country prolonged it until September 25.

"The presidential office says that it was decided to prolong the state of catastrophe over the national disaster in Chile for 90 days," the office said in a statement on late Friday.

The government may cancel the state of catastrophe in case of the improvement of the epidemiological situation.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 28.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 911,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Chiles has confirmed more than 430,000 coronavirus cases so far, with over 11,800 fatalities.

Related Topics

World Chile March May September Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Declaration of peace between Bahrain and Israel hi ..

3 hours ago

Well structured judicial process must for economic ..

3 hours ago

King of Bahrain holds phone call with US President ..

4 hours ago

UAE welcomes decision by Bahrain to establish rela ..

4 hours ago

Trump Suggests Palestine, Iran Could Also Agree to ..

3 hours ago

Netanyahu Says Israel-Bahrain Agreement Opens New ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.