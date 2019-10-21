Chile Extends State of Emergency to Popular Tourist Destinations Amid Unrest - Reports

The Chilean government has called a state of emergency in several popular tourist destinations, hours after the emergency measures were declared in Santiago, the country's capital, due to continuous public unrest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) The Chilean government has called a state of emergency in several popular tourist destinations, hours after the emergency measures were declared in Santiago, the country's capital, due to continuous public unrest.

According to the 24 Horas tv channel, citing the Interior Ministry, the authorities have declared a state of emergency in the cities of Valparaiso, Talca, Chillan, Chillan Viejo, Temuco, and Padre Las Casas � all popular among tourists due to their proximity to the Pacific Ocean.

Meanwhile, the capital's metro service tweeted that the majority of the subway system would be closed on Monday due to damage caused during the protests, with one line between the Pajaritos and Los Dominicos stations remaining operational during the day.

Chile has been marred by public unrest since October 6, when the authorities increased subway fares. What started as peaceful public demonstrations grew into violent rallies, clashes with law enforcement and public unrest. The increasingly violent nature of the public riots forced the authorities to declare a state of emergency in the provinces of Santiago and Chacabuco, as well as in the municipalities of Puente Alto and San Bernardo on Saturday.