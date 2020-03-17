Chile, Guatemala Close Borders to Foreigners as Coronavirus Cases Climb

(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES/MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Chile and Guatemala joined a host of countries on Monday that banned foreigners from entering to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

There were 155 COVID-19 patients in Chile as of Monday. The number of infections in Guatemala rose to six, with an 85-year-old man dying of virus-related complications on Sunday after coming from Spain.

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera tweeted that foreigners would be barred from entering the country by land, sea or air starting Wednesday. Chileans returning home from virus-hit countries will be put in quarantine.

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said his country would suspend all inbound traffic for 15 days, starting Tuesday. The Central American nation's citizens, residents and diplomats will be allowed in after a quarantine, he added.