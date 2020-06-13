Chile Hands Down 1st Prison Sentence Over COVID-19 Quarantine Violation - Prosecutors

(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) A court in Chile's capital of Santiago has handed down its first-ever sentence over a violation of the coronavirus quarantine, prosecutors have said.

"The prosecutor's office have secured a 61-day prison term for a person who tried to escape from police control enforced due to the quarantine on May 17 and did not have a permit [to go outside]," the South Metropolitan Prosecutor's Office said late on Thursday.

The BioBioChile radio specified on Friday that the person in question is a 27-year-old who has a criminal record and therefore could not get another punishment, but a prison sentence.

This is the first real prison term for violating the quarantine, according to the radio.

The prosecutor's office, in turn, said that 24 people have been in pre-trial detention due to non-compliance with coronavirus restrictions.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Chile has registered 154,092 coronavirus cases, including 2,648 deaths. Accounting for most confirmed infections in the country, Santiago is currently under the lockdown.