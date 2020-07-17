UrduPoint.com
Chile Hit By Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake - Seismologists

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 11:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) A magnitude 5.9 earthquake was recorded in Chile on Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The tremors were recorded at 05:40 GMT. The epicenter was located 2.7 kilometers (1.67 miles) to the south-east of the port city of Iquique at a depth of 73.8 kilometers, according to the USGS.

No damage and injuries were reported, and no tsunami warning was issued.

More Stories From World

