Chile Imposes Curfew In Concepcion, Valparaiso As Protests Continue - Navy

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 03:40 AM

Chile Imposes Curfew in Concepcion, Valparaiso as Protests Continue - Navy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) The Chilean authorities are imposing a curfew in the Concepcion Province and the area surrounding the port city of Valparaiso, amid ongoing protests over subway fares, the country's navy has announced.

The curfew will begin at 18:00 local time on Tuesday (21:00 GMT) and will end on Wednesday morning, at 06:00 a. m. (09:00 GMT) in Conception and at 5:30 a. m. in Valparaiso, according to a statement posted by the Chilean Navy on Twitter.

This is the fourth day in a row that curfews are being imposed in Chile as protests against plans to increase prices for subway tickets have been turning violent.

The demonstrations began in the first week of October.

A state of emergency was announced by Chilean President Sebastian Pinera on October 18, when protesters burnt several subway stations, set fire to buses and clashed with police.

By October 20 the death toll from the protests had reached seven people.

Pinera said over the weekend that he was suspending the planned subway fare increase, but riots continued in the capital Santiago and in Valparaiso and Concepcion.

