Chile Issues Tsunami Warning, Orders Evacuation Of Antarctic Base After 7-Magnitude Quake

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 05:50 AM

Chile Issues Tsunami Warning, Orders Evacuation of Antarctic Base After 7-Magnitude Quake

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2021) A 7-magnitude earthquake has occurred near South Shetland Islands, prompting Chile to issue a tsunami warning and order the evacuation of the country's Antarctic military base.

The quake occurred at 23:36 GMT on Saturday, at a depth of 7.8 kilometers (4.

8 miles), near the Antarctic South Shetland Islands, according to United States Geological Survey (USGS) data.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damages.

The Chilean Navy Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service (Shoa) put the earthquake's magnitude at 7.1, saying that it occurred 216 kilometers northeast of O'Higgins Base in the Chilean Antarctica.

Chile has issued a tsunami warning and ordered the evacuation of the military base.

