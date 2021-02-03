Chile Joins International Contact Group on Resolving Crisis in Venezuela- Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

Chile has joined an International Contact Group on resolving the crisis in Venezuela, the Chilean foreign ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Chile has joined an International Contact Group on resolving the crisis in Venezuela, the Chilean foreign ministry said.

"Amid the serious crisis in Venezuela and due to the international community's efforts to contribute to the peaceful transition to democracy in this country, Chile made a decision to join the International Contact Group (GIC)," the ministry said on Tuesday.

Chilean Foreign Minister Andres Allamand participated in the VI GIC ministerial conference on Tuesday, where he expressed the importance of the convergence of international institutions amid the political, humanitarian and institutional crisis in Venezuela.

The GIC foundation was initiated by the European Union in 2019. The organization includes Argentina, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Portugal, Spain, Uruguay, Italy, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. The group aims to elaborate a joint and coordinated strategy to contribute to the effective democratic transition in Venezuela.