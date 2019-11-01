Chile launches fresh talks to calm deadly unrest

(@imziishan)

Santiago (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Chile's government met with opposition leaders Thursday in a fresh bid to end deadly protests that forced the country to abandon hosting two major economic and climate summits, but leftist parties poured scorn on the efforts.

The unrest started with protests against a rise in transport tickets and other austerity measures and descended into vandalism, looting, and clashes between demonstrators and police.

Protesters are angry about low salaries and pensions, poor public healthcare and education, and a yawning gap between rich and poor.

Pinera has reshuffled his government and announced a series of measures aimed at placating protesters.

But they have continued demanding that the right-wing billionaire president step down.

Hundreds of other protesters marched along Santiago's main avenue to the presidential palace, where they clashed with police, who fired tear gas and water trucks.

Earlier on Thursday, following two hours of talks at the presidential palace, the government failed to convince political rivals it has the will to make the necessary changes to appease protesters.

Socialist Party leader Alvaro Elizalde said the government "is not prepared to listen to the citizens' demands." Heraldo Munoz, leader of the Party for Democracy, said he'd still not seen "clear signals in favor of dialogue." Earlier, Elizalde and other opposition leaders expressed support for proposals to reform the country's 1980 constitution, which dates to the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet.

Pinera has not ruled out constitutional reform.

The speaker of the Supreme Court Lamberto Cisterna has backed a proposal to set up a parliamentary group as a first step towards a new constitution.

Reforms passed under the dictatorship loosened state regulation of education, healthcare and pensions -- three key focuses of the current protests.

Washington, meanwhile, accused Russia of stoking the unrest through social media trolling.

The White House said US President Donald Trump had "denounced foreign efforts to undermine Chilean institutions, democracy or society," in a phone call to Pinera.