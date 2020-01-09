UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chile Launches Int'l Campaign To Boost Adventure Tourism

Muhammad Irfan 36 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 11:40 AM

Chile launches int'l campaign to boost adventure tourism

Chile has launched an international ad campaign to promote the country as an adventure travel destination

SANTIAGO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Chile has launched an international ad campaign to promote the country as an adventure travel destination.

The move followed a dip in foreign visitors driven away by more than two months of sporadic violent anti-government protests.

At a ceremony in Santiago's Metropolitan Park, officials and Chilean sports personalities gathered to tout the campaign, which aims to position Chile as "the best field" for adventure and rugged sports.

"Many tourists who visit Chile say they do sports in our country's outdoors, because through our sports figures they have gotten to know the marvels of northern, central and southern Chile," Sports Minister Cecilia Perez said.

Some 30 percent of foreign visitors to Chile say they take part in a sport during their stay, and up to 60 percent say they come for the nature and wildlife, according to Chile's Federation of Tourism Businesses (Fedetur).

The campaign, called "Welcome to Adventure Tourism," will target several countries in a bid to boost tourism.

Fedetur is braced for a 38.2-percent plunge in foreign visitor arrivals during its current peak season (summer in the Southern Hemisphere).

Tourism generates some 400,000 jobs throughout the country, according to Monica Zalaquett, deputy minister of tourism.

In November, Chile was recognized for the fifth time as South America's Best Adventure Tourism Destination by the World Travel Awards.

Related Topics

World Sports Visit Santiago Chile November Best Jobs

Recent Stories

Prince Harry, Meghan decide to leave special roles ..

6 minutes ago

10% of Pakistanis believe their mental health is w ..

13 minutes ago

"TECNO’s Best Selling Smart Phones in 2019"

17 minutes ago

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to ..

26 minutes ago

Guilty verdict overturned in S. Korea #MeToo case

26 minutes ago

Tibet's urbanization rate reaches 32 pct

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.