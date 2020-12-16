UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chile Launches Multidisciplinary Book With "comprehensive Approach" To Chile-China Ties

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 01:12 PM

Chile launches multidisciplinary book with

The Institute of International Studies at the University of Chile on Tuesday launched the book "Relations Between Chile and China

SANTIAGO (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The Institute of International Studies at the University of Chile on Tuesday launched the book "Relations Between Chile and China: A comprehensive approach" in celebration of 50th anniversary of Chile-China diplomatic ties.

The book takes a close look at the bonds between the two countries and the prospects for their political, economic and cultural ties, which contains the views of a dozen Chilean and Chinese scholars.

The launch took place during the "Chile-China Week," which was held to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations with a series of events organized by Chile's Pontifical Catholic University and China's Tsinghua University.

"This is a book of great value, as it includes the views of experts from China and Chile on the major issues that both countries must address in the future, in an international context that forces us to create spaces for collaboration to respond quickly and efficiently to global transformations," Chilean Foreign Minister Andres Allamand, who wrote the prologue, said via a videoconference.

Over half a century, the two countries have built "a solid friendship" and consolidated trade exchange that positions China as Chile's main trading partner and export market, as well as "an increasingly relevant investor" in the South American country, said Allamand.

Chile stands ready to build "an intelligent and comprehensive agenda" that will lead to "expanding ties at different levels" with China, "beyond trade and investment, with enormous space for universities and academia," Allamand added.

The book was edited by the institute's director Dorotea Lopez, Felipe Munoz, a faculty member, and Andres Borquez, the coordinator of the institute's Chinese Studies program.

"This book is a remarkable example of the networks created by Chilean and Chinese scholars for research and collaboration. Many of the authors are experts in different fields, including Chinese scholars of Latin American studies and vice versa," said Borquez.

The book allows readers "to understand the process that has led to commemorating today, Dec. 15, 50 years since relations between Chile and China were established," according to Maria Montt, an assistant professor with the Pontifical Catholic University and expert in Chinese studies.

Related Topics

Century Exchange China Lead Chile Market From

Recent Stories

Portuguese scientists devise technology for safe r ..

3 minutes ago

Germany announces more tough restrictions to contr ..

20 minutes ago

Seoul to conduct COVID-19 tests on all employees i ..

3 minutes ago

Dairy industry continues to boom in north China's ..

3 minutes ago

France's Valneva Starts Clinical Trials of Its Cor ..

3 minutes ago

Biker killed in faisalabad

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.