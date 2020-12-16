Chile Launches Multidisciplinary Book With "comprehensive Approach" To Chile-China Ties

The Institute of International Studies at the University of Chile on Tuesday launched the book "Relations Between Chile and China

SANTIAGO (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The Institute of International Studies at the University of Chile on Tuesday launched the book "Relations Between Chile and China: A comprehensive approach" in celebration of 50th anniversary of Chile-China diplomatic ties.

The book takes a close look at the bonds between the two countries and the prospects for their political, economic and cultural ties, which contains the views of a dozen Chilean and Chinese scholars.

The launch took place during the "Chile-China Week," which was held to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations with a series of events organized by Chile's Pontifical Catholic University and China's Tsinghua University.

"This is a book of great value, as it includes the views of experts from China and Chile on the major issues that both countries must address in the future, in an international context that forces us to create spaces for collaboration to respond quickly and efficiently to global transformations," Chilean Foreign Minister Andres Allamand, who wrote the prologue, said via a videoconference.

Over half a century, the two countries have built "a solid friendship" and consolidated trade exchange that positions China as Chile's main trading partner and export market, as well as "an increasingly relevant investor" in the South American country, said Allamand.

Chile stands ready to build "an intelligent and comprehensive agenda" that will lead to "expanding ties at different levels" with China, "beyond trade and investment, with enormous space for universities and academia," Allamand added.

The book was edited by the institute's director Dorotea Lopez, Felipe Munoz, a faculty member, and Andres Borquez, the coordinator of the institute's Chinese Studies program.

"This book is a remarkable example of the networks created by Chilean and Chinese scholars for research and collaboration. Many of the authors are experts in different fields, including Chinese scholars of Latin American studies and vice versa," said Borquez.

The book allows readers "to understand the process that has led to commemorating today, Dec. 15, 50 years since relations between Chile and China were established," according to Maria Montt, an assistant professor with the Pontifical Catholic University and expert in Chinese studies.