Chile Lawmakers Prepare to Charge Ex-Interior Minister for Breaching Constitution -Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Chilean lower house lawmakers will charge Ex-Interior Minister Andres Chadwick with violating the constitution, media reports said Wednesday.

On Monday, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera replaced key ministers, including the interior and finance ministers, amid mass protests in the country.

According to the document describing charges against the former minister, he deeply endangered the county's reputation and security, the 24Horas news program reported.

He will also be accused of violating the constitution by having a say in declaring a state of emergency, imposed without the approval of the National Congress, which is compulsory under the country's basic law.

The lawmakers demand that Chadwick be prohibited from holding office in the civil service for five years.

The so-called constitutional charge law has been part of the Chilean constitution since 1828. This legal political process allows the country's high officials to be brought to justice.

After submitting the document, a 5-member committee will be established to decide whether the charges will remain in force.

Then, the lower house needs to approve the charges by a vote. Afterward, the Senate is to make the final decision on the official's culpability.

A state of emergency was already declared by Pinera on October 18 after protests against planned subway fare increases turned violent, with demonstrators setting fire to subway stations and buses. The protests were also triggered by poor free education and health services, low salaries and rising tariffs.

Curfews have been issued several times in various cities, including the capital. To date, 19 people have died in the clashes, including five law enforcement officials.

Chile's authorities have promised to allocate $1.2 billion to solve social problems in the country and Pinera has suspended the planned subway fare increase, but these measures have failed to calm the demonstrators. Chileans are now protesting against poor free education and health services, low salaries and rising tariffs.

The state of emergency ended at midnight on Sunday.