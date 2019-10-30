UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chile Lawmakers Prepare To Charge Ex-Interior Minister For Breaching Constitution -Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 10:45 PM

Chile Lawmakers Prepare to Charge Ex-Interior Minister for Breaching Constitution -Reports

Chilean lower house lawmakers will charge Ex-Interior Minister Andres Chadwick with violating the constitution, media reports said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Chilean lower house lawmakers will charge Ex-Interior Minister Andres Chadwick with violating the constitution, media reports said Wednesday.

On Monday, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera replaced key ministers, including the interior and finance ministers, amid mass protests in the country.

According to the document describing charges against the former minister, he deeply endangered the county's reputation and security, the 24Horas news program reported.

He will also be accused of violating the constitution by having a say in declaring a state of emergency, imposed without the approval of the National Congress, which is compulsory under the country's basic law.

The lawmakers demand that Chadwick be prohibited from holding office in the civil service for five years.

The so-called constitutional charge law has been part of the Chilean constitution since 1828. This legal political process allows the country's high officials to be brought to justice.

After submitting the document, a 5-member committee will be established to decide whether the charges will remain in force.

Then, the lower house needs to approve the charges by a vote. Afterward, the Senate is to make the final decision on the official's culpability.

A state of emergency was already declared by Pinera on October 18 after protests against planned subway fare increases turned violent, with demonstrators setting fire to subway stations and buses. The protests were also triggered by poor free education and health services, low salaries and rising tariffs.

Curfews have been issued several times in various cities, including the capital. To date, 19 people have died in the clashes, including five law enforcement officials.

Chile's authorities have promised to allocate $1.2 billion to solve social problems in the country and Pinera has suspended the planned subway fare increase, but these measures have failed to calm the demonstrators. Chileans are now protesting against poor free education and health services, low salaries and rising tariffs.

The state of emergency ended at midnight on Sunday.

Related Topics

Senate Fire Poor Education Vote Died October Congress Sunday Media From Billion

Recent Stories

Strategic stability in SA being undermined due to ..

3 minutes ago

London Police Called to Commercial Venue Over Susp ..

3 minutes ago

S. Korean President Shows Readiness to Meet in Let ..

3 minutes ago

US, China to Finalize Phase 1 of Trade Deal Despit ..

3 minutes ago

National Management Course participants call on Pa ..

9 minutes ago

US wants China trade deal in 'same time frame' des ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.