Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Chile Lawmakers Vote To Reduce Work Week To 40 Hours - Gov't

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Chile Lawmakers Vote to Reduce Work Week to 40 Hours - Gov't

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The Chamber of Deputies of Chile on Tuesday approved a bill to amend the country's labor code and reduce the standard working week from 45 hours to 40 hours, the government said. 

In the next few days, Chilean President Gabriel Boric should sign the bill, after which its full text will be published in the Official Journal of the Republic of Chile, the government said in a statement.

The new law will reduce the working week in several phases: from 45 hours to 44 hours in the first year, from 44 to 42 after two years, and from 42 to 40 after five years.

The law also establishes the so-called co-responsibility mechanisms, such as time frames, which allow parents and caregivers of children under 12 years of age to arrive and depart from work at flexible times so as to better match school and working hours.

The initiative, which is intended to improve the quality of life of workers and their families, was proposed by the government back in 2017 and underwent extensive discussions.

Related Topics

Chile Chamber 2017 From Government

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler and Crown Prince visit Sheikh Zayed ..

Fujairah Ruler and Crown Prince visit Sheikh Zayed&#039;s mausoleum

13 minutes ago
 NHRI Board of Trustees reviews 2023-2025 strategic ..

NHRI Board of Trustees reviews 2023-2025 strategic plan at its seventh meeting

13 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

1 hour ago
 Most Noble Numbers online charity auction in Abu D ..

Most Noble Numbers online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises over AED71mn for 1 ..

2 hours ago
 e&amp;â€™s AGM approves cash dividends at AED 0.4 ..

E&amp;â€™s AGM approves cash dividends at AED 0.4 per share for H2 2022, and AED ..

2 hours ago
 Greece, Egypt Discuss Electricity Interconnection ..

Greece, Egypt Discuss Electricity Interconnection Project - Foreign Ministry

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.