BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The Chamber of Deputies of Chile on Tuesday approved a bill to amend the country's labor code and reduce the standard working week from 45 hours to 40 hours, the government said.

In the next few days, Chilean President Gabriel Boric should sign the bill, after which its full text will be published in the Official Journal of the Republic of Chile, the government said in a statement.

The new law will reduce the working week in several phases: from 45 hours to 44 hours in the first year, from 44 to 42 after two years, and from 42 to 40 after five years.

The law also establishes the so-called co-responsibility mechanisms, such as time frames, which allow parents and caregivers of children under 12 years of age to arrive and depart from work at flexible times so as to better match school and working hours.

The initiative, which is intended to improve the quality of life of workers and their families, was proposed by the government back in 2017 and underwent extensive discussions.