Chile Lifts COVID-19 Quarantine On Easter Island - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 01:26 PM

Chile Lifts COVID-19 Quarantine on Easter Island - Health Ministry

The Chilean authorities have decided to lift the quarantine on Easter Island, which was introduced due to the spread of the coronavirus, starting on Monday, Health Minister Jaime Manalich said at a press conference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The Chilean authorities have decided to lift the quarantine on Easter Island, which was introduced due to the spread of the coronavirus, starting on Monday, Health Minister Jaime Manalich said at a press conference.

The authorities toughened anti-coronavirus measures on the island after detecting the first COVID-19 case there.

In particular, they extended a curfew from 14:00 to 05:00 (20:00 to 23:00 GMT).

"Quarantine on Easter Island will be lifted from 22:00 tomorrow [on Monday], and the extended curfew will be also canceled," Manalich, as broadcast by the local Radio Cooperativa, adding that the original curfew hours � from 22:00 to 05:00 � will be in force on the island and nationwide.

So far, the Health Ministry has confirmed a total of 4,471 cases of the disease and 34 deaths.

