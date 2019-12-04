UrduPoint.com
Chile Looks Into Potential Foreign Interference That Contributed To Escalation Of Protests

Wed 04th December 2019

Chile Looks Into Potential Foreign Interference That Contributed to Escalation of Protests

The Chilean government is investigating the possibility of foreign interference in the country's domestic affairs in what concerns the recent nation-wide protests, Chile's Foreign Minister Teodoro Ribera has announced

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) The Chilean government is investigating the possibility of foreign interference in the country's domestic affairs in what concerns the recent nation-wide protests, Chile's Foreign Minister Teodoro Ribera has announced.

"What we do know is that in the days following October 18 a significant share of internet traffic was from a country in Eastern Europe to Chile," Ribera told journalists on Tuesday, as quoted by Meganoticias TV.

The minister explained that the current investigation aims to find out whether or not there was direct international interference in Chile's domestic affairs.

Ribera added that "there is excessive internet traffic; there is the creation of fake profiles. It is not new, that today there are international risks for countries and democracies.

"

Nationwide demonstrations started in Chile in early October after an increase in subway fares. By October 18, the demonstrations had turned violent with protesters clashing with police. The protests exacerbated the difficult economic situation that the country faced.

In October, Chile's economic activity dropped 3.4 percent from the same month a year ago, according to data from the country's central bank. It was the worst economic performance since July 2009.

In November, lawmakers from opposing parties in Chile's National Congress agreed to hold a referendum in April 2020 to possibly replace the current constitution, which many say is too rigid and light on social welfare programs.

