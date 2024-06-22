Chile, Peru Stalemate In Copa America
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2024 | 09:40 AM
Arlington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Two-time Copa America champions Chile opened their bid for a third title with a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Peru in Arlington on Friday.
A scrappy encounter at the Texas home of the Dallas Cowboys NFL team saw neither side manage to get on top before a result that boosts Argentina's hopes of winning Group A.
Chile were left ruing a golden missed chance from veteran Inter Milan forward Alexis Sanchez in the 16th minute.
Sanchez, one of the heroes of Chile's back-to-back Copa America victories in 2015 and 2016, was teed up in the six-yard box after a low pass from Victor Davila.
But with plenty of time and space, the 35-year-old somehow scooped his shot over the bar as Peru were given a huge let-off.
"I had one or two chances and this is the Copa América -- when you have a chance you have to make it," Sanchez said afterwards.
Despite his frustration in front of goal, Sanchez insisted Chile were satisfied with their display.
"The feeling is good. I am happy with the performance. I am excited," said the former Barcelona and Arsenal forward.
Sanchez's botched effort ended up being the best chance of the night for Chile, who enjoyed 65% possession yet only managed one shot on target during the game.
A disjointed encounter never really got going, with some 37 fouls breaking up play and contributing to a lacklustre spectacle.
Peru's best chance came near the hour mark when Gianluca Lapadula volleyed over from close range.
Peru's Uruguayan coach Jorge Fossati was encouraged by his team's performance.
"In the first half Chile had more possession of the ball, although they could not do much damage to us," he said. "I saw a Peru with a very good attitude, but anxious and with little confidence when it came to playing. But we improved substantially in the second.
"I didn't see anything in Peru that couldn't be corrected. I know we're not a machine, but we are taking steps in the right direction."
The result leaves Argentina, 2-0 winners over Canada in the tournament's opening game on Thursday, two points clear at the top.
Chile face Argentina in their second match on Tuesday in New Jersey in a replay of the 2016 Copa Centenario final at the same venue.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024
Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies
EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP program loan
71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated in Abbottabad
Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security forces vehicles in Karak
Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as repair of damaged gates starts
Sardar Saleem urges Ulema to play role in promoting peace, brotherhood
RDA seals illegally constructed factory on 'Lakho' Road
Education budget for Balochistan increased by 52 per cent
70 % approved schemes part of Balochistan PSDP: Bugti
President pays tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birthday anniversar ..
More Stories From World
-
Hope blasts West Indies to crucial win over USA3 seconds ago
-
DR Congo militia kills more than 20 in village raid: sources10 minutes ago
-
Euro 2024: Who said what after France and Netherlands draw 0-010 minutes ago
-
Euro 2024: Who said what after France and Netherlands draw 0-010 minutes ago
-
Extreme heat is new danger stalking US-bound migrants10 minutes ago
-
Boeing may avoid criminal charges over violations: report10 minutes ago
-
Golf: PGA Travelers Championship scores10 minutes ago
-
Turkiya wildfire kills 12 and devastates flocks20 minutes ago
-
Football: Euro 2024 results - collated20 minutes ago
-
Sinner survives Struff barrage to reach Halle semi-finals30 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Birmingham WTA results30 minutes ago
-
Tech rally ebbs, leaves Wall Street adrift40 minutes ago