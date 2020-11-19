UrduPoint.com
Chile Presents System To Detect Appearance Of New Psychotropic Drugs

The Chilean government has presented the Drug Early Warning System (SAT), an early warning mechanism capable of quickly detecting the appearance of specific drugs, their production and trafficking in the country

SANTIAGO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) The Chilean government has presented the Drug Early Warning System (SAT), an early warning mechanism capable of quickly detecting the appearance of specific drugs, their production and trafficking in the country.

"Today [Wednesday] we have launched the Drug Early Warning System, an unprecedented mechanism that seeks to detect new psychotropic substance much more quickly and to adopt appropriate policies to contain the advance of drug trafficking," National Service for the Prevention and Rehabilitation of Drug and Alcohol Use (SENDA) Director Carlos Charme said at a press conference.

The system will cover 23 state institutions related to the issue to be able to identify quickly new psychoactive substances throughout the country.

The system will also assess the eventual impact of drug use on the population and contribute to the elaboration of policies focused on demand reduction and other measures related to the prevention of drug production.

According to the SENDA data, 1,004 new psychotropic substances appeared worldwide during the period 2009-2020. Although the level of its consumption in Chile is low, its availability in the country has been increasing in recent years. From 2015 to 2020 Chile identified 28 new psychoactive drugs.

