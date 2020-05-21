Chile Prolongs Total Quarantine in Capital Region for Extra Week - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The Chilean authorities decided to prolong the total quarantine in the capital region for another week as part of efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Chile first put the capital region into a week-long lockdown on May 15 after a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.

"The quarantine will continue until 10 p.m. of May 29 [02:00 GMT May 30] in 32 communities of Santiago province," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

Chile has so far registered 53,617 COVID-19 cases and 544 fatalities, while a total of 22,504 people fully recovered from the disease.