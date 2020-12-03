Chile Re-Extends Coronavirus-Related State of Catastrophe Until March - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Chilean President Sebastian Pinera announced on Thursday yet another extension of the state of catastrophe for an additional three months, until March 13, due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Chile initially declared a coronavirus-related special public order, which under its constitution is referred to as a state of catastrophe, in mid-March and extended it twice for 90 days since then.

"We are going to extend the state of catastrophe, provided under the constitution, for 90 days, namely from December 13 to March 13," Pinera said in a nationwide address, broadcast on his Twitter.

The state of catastrophe empowers the Chilean government to implement such measures as imposing curfews and enforcing quarantines.

As of Thursday, Chile's health authorities confirmed more than 555,000 coronavirus cases, including 1,507 cases recorded over the past day. The cumulative toll includes 15,519 deaths and over 530,000 recoveries.