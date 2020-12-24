MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Chile has received the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines from the US pharmaceutical company Pfizer, the Chilean government said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said that Chile would receive 20,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech laboratory before the end of the year.

"The first 10,000 Pfizer vaccine doses arrive in Chile!" the Chilean government announced on Twitter.

The vaccines were delivered using a commercial flight operated by one of the largest airlines in Latin America, Chilean Latam, from Belgium, the Biobio Chile radio reported.

The vaccination plan will include several phases in Chile, with front-line medical personnel and officials to be first to receive the shot. Then, older people, those with chronic health conditions and people in a risk group will receive the vaccines.