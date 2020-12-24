UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chile Receives First Batch Of Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine - Government

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 06:11 PM

Chile Receives First Batch of Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Chile has received the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines from the US pharmaceutical company Pfizer, the Chilean government said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said that Chile would receive 20,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech laboratory before the end of the year.

"The first 10,000 Pfizer vaccine doses arrive in Chile!" the Chilean government announced on Twitter.

The vaccines were delivered using a commercial flight operated by one of the largest airlines in Latin America, Chilean Latam, from Belgium, the Biobio Chile radio reported.

The vaccination plan will include several phases in Chile, with front-line medical personnel and officials to be first to receive the shot. Then, older people, those with chronic health conditions and people in a risk group will receive the vaccines.

Related Topics

Twitter Company Belgium Chile From Government

Recent Stories

Durrani stresses upon Govt-opposition dialogue in ..

24 minutes ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Aldar Resident ..

26 minutes ago

Misbahul Haq parts ways with Islamabad United

41 minutes ago

EDA hosts US, UAE officials in discussion on histo ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Ports makes strong case for continued FD ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah academy organises lecture on &#039;Sharjah ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.