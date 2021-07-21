MOSCOW/BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Chile registered Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, according to the vaccine's official Twitter account.

"#Chile becomes the 69th country to register Sputnik V vaccine," the statement says.

Sputnik V has an efficacy of 91.6% after the second dose, it is a safe vaccine, the head of the Chilean Institute of Public Health, Heriberto Garcia, said.

Earlier, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said that the country's authorities were planning to purchase the Russian drug.